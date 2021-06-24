UrduPoint.com
Ecologist Seeks Preparation For Monsoon Plantation Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 12:01 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Senior plant ecologist Dr Rafi ul Haq Wednesday said it was the right time to make preparations for monsoon plantation that as per thumb rule would commence from July 15.

For any meaningful exercise, he added, it was strongly recommended that the departments concerned as well as the people in general might start focusing on logistics.

"This is time to work on background planning," the ecologist said talking to APP.

To a question, he said collection of plants and saplings with equal attention towards their placement could be done at current point of time.

To another query, Dr Haq said starting with plantation right now or prior to the monsoons was absolutely not recommended.

"This is because presently there is no certainty in weather conditions, which poses serious risks to all efforts made for any successful drive. Constant fluctuations in temperature do effect survival as well as growth of the planted saplings." Dr Haq reiterated that pre-monsoon season was definitely not the appropriate time to initiate any plantation campaign in the country.

"We cannot achieve the desired results," said the ecologist, stressing the need for adequate vegetation and proper green cover to brave the challenge of climate change across the country.

