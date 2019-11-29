UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Economic Activities Be Generated To Reduce Unemployment

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 04:26 PM

Economic activities be generated to reduce unemployment

President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President All Karachi Industrial Alliance (AKIA), Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain on Friday said the economy and the masses are feeling the pain of new economic and monetary policies

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th November, 2019) President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President All Karachi Industrial Alliance (AKIA), Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain on Friday said the economy and the masses are feeling the pain of new economic and monetary policies.The economic activities are nose-diving while the condition of the industrial sector is worrisome which should be noticed as this sector is very important for exports, revenue, and employment, he said.Mian Zahid Hussain said that sluggish economic activities have resulted in deferred industrial expansion plans which is not good for the economy.Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that the industrial sector was never given due importance which deprived it of a sustainable base.The former minister noted that the industrial sub-sectors deemed important for the economy are bring closed while many are cutting production.

Cement sector has reduced production to 30 percent, auto sector is in a shamble, the steel sector is crumbling under tax measures and smuggling, while ceramics and textile sector is also not doing well.The different industrial sectors that use to compete over energy and now trying to survive which has left power production in surplus pushing power plants cut production which some have been simply closed, he added.He informed that power plus is in surplus by 9000 megawatt, private sector lending is drying, banks are facing increased defaults to the tune of Rs150 billion.He said that economic managers should stop praising themselves and review their policies after consultation with local experts and the private sector so that the party which promised provision of ten million jobs can fulfill its promise.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Exports Business Alliance Textile All Billion Million Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

TCL Launches flagship store in Islamabad

7 minutes ago

PTA Response to Freedom House Report on Internet F ..

16 minutes ago

UAE’s support after Christchurch attack gave psy ..

16 minutes ago

Over 300 UG, PG degrees conferred at NUST MCS conv ..

18 minutes ago

Petroleum products prices likely to scale down on ..

5 minutes ago

Groundbreaking of 3 CPEC SEZs to be held within FY ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.