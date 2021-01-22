UrduPoint.com
Economic Activities Growing Through Peace Restoration: Shaukat

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 10:00 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Friday said that the peace in the province has restored the confidence of investors that was resulting in the growth of economic activities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Friday said that the peace in the province has restored the confidence of investors that was resulting in the growth of economic activities.

Talking to media during visit to Property Expo organized under the auspices of Star Marketing here, he said real estate business was growing and business opportunities were also expanding in the province.

During the visit, the provincial minister also visited different stalls of the property related business.

The minister expressed pleasure over the arrival of real estate related investors to the province and increase in investment.

He said the provincial government was fully supporting such activities as they would not only help to improve the economy rather would also generate employment opportunities for the people that would usher socio-economic uplift in the province.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that the growth of real estate business would also help in provision of houses to the people at soft installments.

