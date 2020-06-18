UrduPoint.com
Economic Activities Not To Be Impeded Amid COVID-19: Zartaj

Thu 18th June 2020 | 11:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir Thursday said the economic activities could not be impeded amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to ptv, she said the government was taking many effective measures to contain the pandemic.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan was himself reviewing the COVID-19 situation and also imposed smart lockdown to facilitate people especially the daily wagers.

She urged people to follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) by maintaining social distancing, stay at homes, wearing masks and gloves to wipe out the menace of deadly virus.

