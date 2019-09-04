Economic activities witness sharp boom owing to prudent govt policies: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday that economic activities had witnessed sharp boom owing to the prudent measures taken by the government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to revive the national economy

Addressing a ceremony of Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) Peshawar here, she said visible surge in foreign remittance was a result of overseas Pakistanis confidence in the incumbent government.

She said the trade and current account deficits witnessed 31% and 73% respectively decline during the first month of the current fiscal year, which was possible owing to the efforts and vision of the prime minister. The country's exports have increased while one billion Dollar decrease was recorded in imports during the said period, she added.

Paying tribute to representatives of WCCI for their efforts, Firdous said that they were not only earning livelihood for their families but also playing due role in economic development of the country. She said women constituted half of the country's population and empowerment of women was one of the top priorities of the incumbent government.

She urged the women associated with commerce and industries to come forward and play their active role in socio-economic development of women associated with informal sectors.

Firdous said socio-economic condition of skilled women of rural belt could be improved by introducing their products in local and international markets.

It would not only uplift their economic status but also beneficial for national economy, she said.

The special assistant said the government launched 'Ehsaas Programme' for social projection and poverty alleviation which reflected vision of the Prime Minister to transform Pakistan on the principles of Riyasat-i-Madina.

The programme aimed at empowering women through provision of interest free loans to them for launching small business, she added.

She said the government had also specified quota for widows to set up stalls at railway stations under the Ehsass Programme.

She said currently financial assistance was being provided to around 5.7 million women under Benazir Income Support Programme, which would be further extended.

A sum of Rs 20 million was allocated in the budget for provision of free consultation regarding human rights to women besides allocating 10 and 15 per cent job quota at Federal and Punjab levels.

Firdous said the government earmarked a sum of Rs 192 billion for welfare and development of the poor segments of society, which would help remove their sense of deprivation. An amount of Rs 262 billion was also allocated for provision of subsidies to the poor on electricity etc, she said.

She said "It would be injustice, if we did not remember our mothers, sisters and daughters of Indian Occupied Kashmirs at this moment who stood firmly against fascist and Nazi Indian government." Prime Minister Imran Khan was advocating their cause across the globe, she added.