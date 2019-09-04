UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Economic Activities Witness Sharp Boom Owing To Prudent Govt Policies: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 10:48 PM

Economic activities witness sharp boom owing to prudent govt policies: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday that economic activities had witnessed sharp boom owing to the prudent measures taken by the government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to revive the national economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday that economic activities had witnessed sharp boom owing to the prudent measures taken by the government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to revive the national economy.

Addressing a ceremony of Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) Peshawar here, she said visible surge in foreign remittance was a result of overseas Pakistanis confidence in the incumbent government.

She said the trade and current account deficits witnessed 31% and 73% respectively decline during the first month of the current fiscal year, which was possible owing to the efforts and vision of the prime minister. The country's exports have increased while one billion Dollar decrease was recorded in imports during the said period, she added.

Paying tribute to representatives of WCCI for their efforts, Firdous said that they were not only earning livelihood for their families but also playing due role in economic development of the country. She said women constituted half of the country's population and empowerment of women was one of the top priorities of the incumbent government.

She urged the women associated with commerce and industries to come forward and play their active role in socio-economic development of women associated with informal sectors.

Firdous said socio-economic condition of skilled women of rural belt could be improved by introducing their products in local and international markets.

It would not only uplift their economic status but also beneficial for national economy, she said.

The special assistant said the government launched 'Ehsaas Programme' for social projection and poverty alleviation which reflected vision of the Prime Minister to transform Pakistan on the principles of Riyasat-i-Madina.

The programme aimed at empowering women through provision of interest free loans to them for launching small business, she added.

She said the government had also specified quota for widows to set up stalls at railway stations under the Ehsass Programme.

She said currently financial assistance was being provided to around 5.7 million women under Benazir Income Support Programme, which would be further extended.

A sum of Rs 20 million was allocated in the budget for provision of free consultation regarding human rights to women besides allocating 10 and 15 per cent job quota at Federal and Punjab levels.

Firdous said the government earmarked a sum of Rs 192 billion for welfare and development of the poor segments of society, which would help remove their sense of deprivation. An amount of Rs 262 billion was also allocated for provision of subsidies to the poor on electricity etc, she said.

She said "It would be injustice, if we did not remember our mothers, sisters and daughters of Indian Occupied Kashmirs at this moment who stood firmly against fascist and Nazi Indian government." Prime Minister Imran Khan was advocating their cause across the globe, she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Peshawar Prime Minister Electricity Exports Business Poor Punjab Dollar Budget Firdous Ashiq Awan Job Chamber Women Market Commerce Government Industry Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

Finland's Non-Discrimination Ombudswoman Defends B ..

41 seconds ago

Kiev Wants Full EU Membership, Not Just 'Special S ..

42 seconds ago

UN Asks Libyan Officials to Cooperate on Benghazi ..

43 seconds ago

Google, YouTube Pledge to Protect Child Users' Dat ..

45 seconds ago

Mohammed bin Rashid honours members of ‘Emirates ..

19 minutes ago

Clash Between Taliban, Afghan Security Forces Leav ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.