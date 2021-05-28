Economic activities witnessing boom due to govt policies: Qasim Suri

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri Friday said that due to prudent policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, economic activities were witnessing a boom in the country despite difficult circumstances

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri Friday said that due to prudent policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, economic activities were witnessing a boom in the country despite difficult circumstances.

He said that an effective strategy, adopted by the government to tackle Covid-19 pandemic, was being appreciated internationally.

He was talking to the media after his visit to the Majlis-e-Traqi-e-Adab (board for Advancement of Literature) here.

He said the entire world was passing through hard times due to Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown situation, whereas the PTI government had saved its people from joblessness through effective planning and minimum lockdown in the country.

Qasim Suri said that record development was being carried out in Balochistan province worth more than Rs 600 billion and highways were being constructed throughout the province.

He said the government was taking all-out measures to mitigate a sense of deprivation among the neglected areas and development projects were being launched there.

The PTI government, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, had effectively raised Kashmir and Palestine issues at all available forums.

The government was also playing its role in Afghan peace process for ensuring durable peace in the region, he added.

To a question, he said that the PTI government was paying attention to improve performance of the Police Department as it launched various reforms including start of e-FIR and establishment of modern police stations.

To another query, he said that the so-called opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was formed by the rejected political parties to protect their looted wealth and vested interests; however, its dreams had shattered and they had no future now.

He said that keeping in view the needs of the country, the PTI government was going to construct three dams, which was a major initiative by any government in the history of the country.

Earlier, he extended good wishes to famous poet and writer Mansoor Afaq, who assumed charge of the Majlis Traqi-e-Adab and expressed the hope that he would work to revive the literature culture in the Lahore. He said now was the time of e-libraries and the Majlis should also take steps to move towards digitalization of its library.

He said the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had announced a special grant for the Majlis to promote literary activities.