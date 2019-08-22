Economic Affairs Division (EAD) saves over Rs12 million by reducing expenditures

Following the government's austerity drive, the Economic Affairs Division (EAD) saved over Rs12.2 million of the national kitty by reducing its expenditures and curtailing certain spending on visits of foreign delegations to Pakistan, official sources said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Following the government's austerity drive, the Economic Affairs Division (EAD) saved over Rs12.2 million of the national kitty by reducing its expenditures and curtailing certain spending on visits of foreign delegations to Pakistan, official sources said.

"Under the present government's austerity drive, the EAD surrendered 10 percent of its operating expenditure, amounting to Rs5.80 million from various heads of accounts," according to performance report of the government.

The division also curtailed and saved Rs4.30 million and Rs2.125 million expenditure respectively from 'Foreign Delegation Arriving in Pakistan' and 'Entertainments and Gifts' heads.

In addition to these achievement, the division has also activated Pakistan Citizen's Portal under Prime Minister's Performance Delivery Unit, it said adding that the complaints received on the portal were responded and resolved accordingly while most of complaint's feedback received as satisfied.

As part of government manifesto, EAD played a proactive role in enhancing the capacity development of government officers.

During FY 2018-19, a total of 1,078 officers were nominated in 396 courses and sent abroad from various Ministries, Divisions and Department in short and long term training courses in various disciplines.

On the other hand, during FY 2018-19, under Long Term Programme of Pakistan Technical Assistance Programme (PTAP), 310 foreign students/Pak-Origin dual nationals were given admissions in MBBS, BDS, D Pharmacy and BSc. Engineering.

115th Advance Railway Course was conducted at Railway academy Lahore wherein 12 officials participated from friendly countries.

Similarly, 49th International Central Banking Course and 46th International Commercial Banking Course under PTAP were conducted at NIBAF where 38 officers from friendly countries participated.

It is pertinent to mention here that EAD has been responsible for assessment of requirements, programming and negotiations of external economic and technical assistance from foreign governments and multilateral agencies.

It monitors and evaluates foreign economic assistance requirements in collaboration and consultation with the line ministries or divisions and provincial governments.