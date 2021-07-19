Economic and industrial boost on govt agenda: Dawood

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has said economic and industrial boost was government's top priority and all problems of the industrial sector would be solved amicably.

He said that Pakistan was shifting from trading to manufacturing, which was key to economic stability.

Speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Monday, he said the prime minister would have meetings with the chambers' presidents to set export target for the next year. He said that Pakistan's trade with Uzbekistan and Central Asian States was very low and added that these countries wanted access to the sea and Pakistan was most suitable country for them.

He said that Uzbekistan had acquired 25 acres of land that would increase trade between the two countries.

He said that the government was going to sign a transit trade agreement with Uzbekistan. He said that two flights between Pakistan and Uzbekistan would be started soon.

He said Pakistan must focus on enhancing regional trade which remains very low and must be exploited. He gave the example of the European Union where regional trade was 90 per cent.

Abdul Razak Dawood shared details of the agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs), concluded during Prime Minister Imran Khan's recent visit to Uzbekistan, saying it was a successful visit.

He said that 71 agreements were signed between the two countries.

Dawood invited the businessmen to take part in the single-country exhibition to be held in Tashkent soon.

"The Commerce Ministry is actively engaging with all relevant stakeholders to understand the issues related to trade and investment in current challenging situation," he added.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah said, "The Ministry of Commerce deserves special appreciation on the remarkable export performance of Pakistan as the export figure for 2020-21 had crossed $25 billion mark." Former LCCI president Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman suggested formation of a committee having Prime Minister, Finance Minister, Advisor on Commerce and exporters as members in its fold.

Razak Dawood assured the LCCI to resolve the issues of 203 (B) and invoices soon. "I will talk to the finance minister in this regard," he promised.

Executive Committee Members Shahid Nazir, Shahzad Butt, Fiaz Haider, Zeshan Sohail Malik, Mardan Ali Zaidi, Uzma Shahid, Imran Bashir, Abdul Wadood Alvi and Malik Riaz Iqbal were also present.