Economic, Business Activities Being Promoted In The Province: Muhammad Ali Saif

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2022 | 08:41 PM

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Information and Public Relations Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif Monday said that the government is promoting economic and business activities in the province to strengthen small and medium enterprises with a view to strengthen and stabilizing the economy

He said Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan is paying special attention to the promotion of economic activities for development in the province, adding that the government is taking steps to facilitate business persons and investors.

He said Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan is paying special attention to the promotion of economic activities for development in the province, adding that the government is taking steps to facilitate business persons and investors.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of Handicraftsmen Association Faqirabad. The delegation led by the Chairman of the Handcart Ban Association of Saudi Arabia also included the President of the Association.

The delegation apprised the Special Assistant of the difficulties encountered being them and also conveyed their concerns.

The delegation of the Hand Cart Association demanded an alternative place as the administration had expelled them from various areas.

On this occasion, the CM's aide said that the relevant departments would be approached to resolve the issues facing the by them and every effort would be made to enable them to carry out their work in a peaceful manner.

He assured the delegation of resolving their issues and said that it was the duty of the provincial government to provide conducive environment for employment to the citizens and all resources would be utilized in this regard.

