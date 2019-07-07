Economic condition of the country will be improved very soon; Shakil Advocate

MALAKAND, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :Minister for revenue KP Shakil Ahmed Advocate has assured the people that the economic condition of the country will be improved very soon as difficult decisions have to be taken to put the country on path of progress and development.

He said that previous rulers preferred to increase their personal accounts over prosperity of the people which led to increase the country's debt.

Shakil Advocate asked the government servants to resolve the problems of the masses and said that zero tolerance would be observed for those officials who will put hurdles in this regard.

The minister expressed these views in a meeting with representative delegation of PTI tehsil Dargai comprising on nominee for Tehsil Nazim election Muhammad Rasool Khan, PTI's district leader Dildar Khan, senior journalist Walayat Khan Bacha and Party leaders at his residence here Sunday. Political situation in Malakand, preparations for local bodies and FATA elections were discussed in the meeting. The provincial minister listened to the problems of the people and issued orders for resolving their problems.

