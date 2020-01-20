UrduPoint.com
Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) Approves Import Of 3, 00,000 Tons Wheat

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 04:16 PM

Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approves import of 3, 00,000 tons wheat

Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved to import 3, 00,000 tones wheat to overcome flour shortage in the country

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th January, 2020) Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved to import 3, 00,000 tones wheat to overcome flour shortage in the country.ECC meeting was held under advisor to PM on Revenue and Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh Monday.

.ECC while according approval to import 3,00,000 tons wheat has issued directives to Punjab and Pakistan Agricultural storage and supplies corporation (PASSCO) to release wheat forthwith from their reservoirs.According to spokesperson ministry of finance, immediate release of wheat from Punjab and PASSCO will help control flour crisis and arrival of imported wheat in Pakistan will be completed till March 31st.

On the other hand, steps have been initiated at Keamari Port to allocate place for ships coming at port carrying wheat.Usually 15 to 20 days are required to make complete all these affairs but now all this work will be completed within 48 hours while keeping in view the flour crisis.Consultations were held in the meeting that wheat from Ukraine can be brought soon while time of more than 50 days are required to bring it from Australia and US.

