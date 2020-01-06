Economic Coordination Committee okays amendments to Power Act 1997

Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet has approved the amendments in Electric Power Act 1997 regarding Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of electricity

The meeting of ECC was held here on Monday that was chaired by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr.

Abdul Hafeez Sheikh. The amendment was put up by the Ministry of Energy .The ECC was told that the proposed amendments were aimed at bringing more clarity and precision in the market operation, uniform tariff, timely submissions and determination of quarterly and annual tariffs.

The ECC discussed the proposed draft amendments in detail and recommended their submission to the cabinet with a slight modification in the text to make it more clear as per input from some members of the ECC.After the ECC's go-ahead, the proposed Amendments would be taken up by the Federal Cabinet and later submitted to the National Assembly Secretariat for further discussion by the NA Standing Committee and other relevant stakeholders, including NEPRA, before being put to vote by the House.