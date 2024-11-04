Economic development essential for prosper Pakistan: Governor Kundi

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday emphasized the importance of promoting economic activities for the overall development of the province and the country

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday emphasized the importance of promoting economic activities for the overall development of the province and the country.

He made these remarks during his visit to Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

President of the chamber Usman Shaukat, President Women Chamber Quratul Ain, and others were present on this occasion.

In his address, Governor Kundi highlighted that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has seven trade routes to Central Asia and urged the need to capitalize on these opportunities.

He said that Tajikistan engages in trade through Bandar Abbas, and if Pakistan can connect with Gwadar, it would provide quicker access to international markets and enhance economic benefits.

He pointed out that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly Peshawar, hosts the largest gem market, attracting global interest. However, he lamented that the region's security situation poses a significant obstacle to trade.

Kundi called for collective action to overcome these challenges, praising the talent and dedication of the Pashtun people.

The Governor assured that both the Peshawar and Governor House are open to the business community nationwide, expressing his commitment to support their initiatives.

He encouraged members of the Rawalpindi Women’s Chamber of Commerce to strengthen their collaboration with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Women’s Chamber, assuring them of the Governor House's support in this endeavor.

Kundi also expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Commerce for facilitating the establishment of an expo center in Peshawar, which he believes will enhance the province's image.

He underscored the need to further strengthen ties with China, assuring that Pakistan will play a vital role in addressing any concerns from the Chinese side.

Business leaders at the event praised the Pakistan Peoples Party’s role in the country's development and presented several proposals for economic growth.