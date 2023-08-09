Open Menu

Economic Development Must For Country's Prosperity: Kundi

Faizan Hashmi Published August 09, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Economic development must for country's prosperity: Kundi

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi said that economic development was must for any country's prosperity.

During a visit to a private security office here Wednesday, he said that the restoration of the international community's confidence and promotion of foreign investment was needed for economic development.

He said that the founder leader of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gave priority to the economic prosperity of the people. He said the "Roti, Kapra aur Makan" was not just a slogan but a vision.

He said that former president Asif Ali Zardari had laid the foundation stone of the mega project China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) under the same vision, adding that the CPEC project had started the process of changing the country's destiny.

Likewise, the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) is also a mission of economic prosperity at the grass-roots level, he maintained.

Faisal Kundi mentioned that PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was promoting a positive image of Pakistan at the international level following the vision of his grandfather.

Former President of District Bar Association Qaizar Khan Miankhel, President of Anjuman Tajran eastern Circular Road Chaudhry Jameel Ahmed, PPP City President Seth Fazlur Rehman Baloch, Shafiullah Kundi, Farhan Leghari and State Life Building Dera in-charge Muhammad Sajid were also present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Visit Road CPEC Same Anjuman Faisal Karim Kundi Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Naila Kiani aspires to conquer all 14 peaks global ..

Naila Kiani aspires to conquer all 14 peaks globally

6 minutes ago
 Economic stability will be biggest challenge for u ..

Economic stability will be biggest challenge for upcoming NA: Asif

25 minutes ago
 Our economy can't grow with high power tariff: PM

Our economy can't grow with high power tariff: PM

43 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Emirati photographer Noura ..

UAE President receives Emirati photographer Noura Al-Neyadi

57 minutes ago
 Babar Azam's devotion to payer wins hearts

Babar Azam's devotion to payer wins hearts

2 hours ago
 Govt enhanced budget of Higher Education Commissio ..

Govt enhanced budget of Higher Education Commission: Ahsan

2 hours ago
Imran Khan's plea in IHC seeking his transfer from ..

Imran Khan's plea in IHC seeking his transfer from Attock to Adiala jail adjourn ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy attracts 69 emerg ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy attracts 69 emerging technology companies to th ..

3 hours ago
 Mahira Khan raises voice against 14-year old Rizwa ..

Mahira Khan raises voice against 14-year old Rizwana

4 hours ago
 FIA summons Khawaja Haris for inquiry in Toshakhan ..

FIA summons Khawaja Haris for inquiry in Toshakhana case

5 hours ago
 Dissolution of NA: PM to send summary to President ..

Dissolution of NA: PM to send summary to President today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan