DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi said that economic development was must for any country's prosperity.

During a visit to a private security office here Wednesday, he said that the restoration of the international community's confidence and promotion of foreign investment was needed for economic development.

He said that the founder leader of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gave priority to the economic prosperity of the people. He said the "Roti, Kapra aur Makan" was not just a slogan but a vision.

He said that former president Asif Ali Zardari had laid the foundation stone of the mega project China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) under the same vision, adding that the CPEC project had started the process of changing the country's destiny.

Likewise, the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) is also a mission of economic prosperity at the grass-roots level, he maintained.

Faisal Kundi mentioned that PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was promoting a positive image of Pakistan at the international level following the vision of his grandfather.

Former President of District Bar Association Qaizar Khan Miankhel, President of Anjuman Tajran eastern Circular Road Chaudhry Jameel Ahmed, PPP City President Seth Fazlur Rehman Baloch, Shafiullah Kundi, Farhan Leghari and State Life Building Dera in-charge Muhammad Sajid were also present on this occasion.