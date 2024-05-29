Economic development top priority of government, says governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider has said that economic development is top priority of the Federal and Punjab governments.

Talking to the former Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) president Khawaja Jalaluddin Rumi during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Wednesday, he said due to political stability in the country economic indicators including stock exchange is improving.

Khawaja Jalauddin Rumi congratulated Sardar Saleem Haider on assuming office of the Governor Punjab. He also discussed education and national economy during the meeting.

The Governor said the government is determined to promote investment in the country and provide facilities to the industrial sector.

He said promotion of industries will create employment opportunities and the economy will improve. He said that as chancellor, he has taken steps for the improvement of governance in the universities.

He further said that search committees have been formed for the appointment of permanent vice-chancellors in universities. The Governor Punjab expressed the hope that the permanent appointment of vice-chancellors and other statutory posts in the universities will improve quality of research and teaching in the universities.

Khawaja Jalaluddin Rumi said that industrialists foster employment opportunities for a large population in the society. He said that the government needs to pay attention to the problems of industrialists. He requested for reduction in electricity and gas rates and revision in the markup of banks.

Khawaja Jalaluddin Rumi said that his foundation is providing clean water, daily food supply to the needy and other public healthcare facilities in South Punjab. He added, "We need the patronage of the government."

Khawaja Jalaluddin Rumi invited Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan to visit South Punjab.