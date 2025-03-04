Economic, Diplomatic Gains Under PM’s Leadership: Minister Of State Khel Das Kohistani
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2025 | 12:01 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Minister of State Khel Das Kohistani on Monday said that the government's performance has been exemplary on all fronts, with national welfare remaining its top priority.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that within a year, the government successfully put the country on the right track.
The government took key steps to improve the economy, diplomacy, investment climate, and Pakistan’s global image, he added.
He further said that under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's leadership, the country has achieved economic progress and diplomatic success.
Commenting on the opposition's grand alliance, he dismissed it as a gathering of politically irrelevant figures, adding that their unity would have no significant political impact.
