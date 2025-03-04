Open Menu

Economic, Diplomatic Gains Under PM’s Leadership: Minister Of State Khel Das Kohistani

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2025 | 12:01 AM

Economic, diplomatic gains under PM’s leadership: Minister of State Khel Das Kohistani

Minister of State Khel Das Kohistani on Monday said that the government's performance has been exemplary on all fronts, with national welfare remaining its top priority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Minister of State Khel Das Kohistani on Monday said that the government's performance has been exemplary on all fronts, with national welfare remaining its top priority.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that within a year, the government successfully put the country on the right track.

The government took key steps to improve the economy, diplomacy, investment climate, and Pakistan’s global image, he added.

He further said that under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's leadership, the country has achieved economic progress and diplomatic success.

Commenting on the opposition's grand alliance, he dismissed it as a gathering of politically irrelevant figures, adding that their unity would have no significant political impact.

Recent Stories

SBA unites 6 Emirati, Moroccan artists to reimagin ..

SBA unites 6 Emirati, Moroccan artists to reimagine Al-Andalus through vibrant a ..

2 minutes ago
 Economic, diplomatic gains under PM’s leadership ..

Economic, diplomatic gains under PM’s leadership: Minister of State Khel Das K ..

24 seconds ago
 AJK PM for stringent action against profiteers, sa ..

AJK PM for stringent action against profiteers, sale of substandard edibles duri ..

26 seconds ago
 Two dead, several hurt as car hits crowd in German ..

Two dead, several hurt as car hits crowd in German city: police

28 seconds ago
 Indonesian Minister of Religious Affairs praises M ..

Indonesian Minister of Religious Affairs praises Muslim Council of Elders' effor ..

17 minutes ago
 Cold, dry weather to prevail with rain, snowfall e ..

Cold, dry weather to prevail with rain, snowfall expected in northern areas

43 seconds ago
CM Bugti condemns suicide attack on security force ..

CM Bugti condemns suicide attack on security forces convoy in Kalat

44 seconds ago
 PML-N led Pakistan to economic stability: Musadik ..

PML-N led Pakistan to economic stability: Musadik Malik

46 seconds ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in cere ..

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of new judges at Dubai Co ..

32 minutes ago
 Real Madrid need flawless game against Atletico: V ..

Real Madrid need flawless game against Atletico: Vinicius

48 seconds ago
 Paris Fashion Week kicks off with big designer deb ..

Paris Fashion Week kicks off with big designer debuts expected

50 seconds ago
 MWC Barcelona 2025 opens, focusing on future of co ..

MWC Barcelona 2025 opens, focusing on future of connectivity

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan