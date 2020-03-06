Economic empowerment of women necessary for social development: Dr. Shamshad Akhtar

Former Governor of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Dr. Shamshad Akhtar Friday said that poverty alleviation and social as well as national development of a country was closely linked to economic empowerment of its women here on Friday evening

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ):Former Governor of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Dr. Shamshad Akhtar Friday said that poverty alleviation and social as well as national development of a country was closely linked to economic empowerment of its women here on Friday evening.

Addressing a session on Economic Empowerment of Women during the two-day First Women Conference , she strongly recommended provision for equal opportunities of employment for women at public and private sectors in the country.

"Denying women of their right in any manner is equivalent to violation of human rights," said the senior banker reiterating that family values in local context was not being ignored by most of the women themselves, however, support extended to them, at different phases of their lives, by their parents and family were also extremely meaningful.

"It should not be of any surprise that many of the countries moving towards development and progress have extensively invested in women education and firmly believe this to be critical for a tolerant society," she said.

Dr. Akhtar said that as the Governor of SBP, she did ensure that all the banks may particularly focus on disbursement of loans among women without any compromise to merit as the criterion.

"We still need a collective and efficient mechanism for the purpose," commented the expert adding that investments have to be made to achieve the targets set under sustainable development goals (SSGDs) signed by the country with much hope and optimism.