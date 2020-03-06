UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Economic Empowerment Of Women Necessary For Social Development: Dr. Shamshad Akhtar

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 11:58 PM

Economic empowerment of women necessary for social development: Dr. Shamshad Akhtar

Former Governor of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Dr. Shamshad Akhtar Friday said that poverty alleviation and social as well as national development of a country was closely linked to economic empowerment of its women here on Friday evening

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ):Former Governor of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Dr. Shamshad Akhtar Friday said that poverty alleviation and social as well as national development of a country was closely linked to economic empowerment of its women here on Friday evening.

Addressing a session on Economic Empowerment of Women during the two-day First Women Conference , she strongly recommended provision for equal opportunities of employment for women at public and private sectors in the country.

"Denying women of their right in any manner is equivalent to violation of human rights," said the senior banker reiterating that family values in local context was not being ignored by most of the women themselves, however, support extended to them, at different phases of their lives, by their parents and family were also extremely meaningful.

"It should not be of any surprise that many of the countries moving towards development and progress have extensively invested in women education and firmly believe this to be critical for a tolerant society," she said.

Dr. Akhtar said that as the Governor of SBP, she did ensure that all the banks may particularly focus on disbursement of loans among women without any compromise to merit as the criterion.

"We still need a collective and efficient mechanism for the purpose," commented the expert adding that investments have to be made to achieve the targets set under sustainable development goals (SSGDs) signed by the country with much hope and optimism.

Related Topics

Governor State Bank Of Pakistan Education Progress May Women Family All Merit Packaging Limited Employment

Recent Stories

HBL PSLV: Kings vs Sultans match abandoned due to ..

55 seconds ago

Death Toll From Kabul Attack Rises to 32 - Reports

44 minutes ago

Afghanistan's Abdullah Abdullah Visits Those Injur ..

44 minutes ago

Passengers on cruise ship off California await cor ..

44 minutes ago

Higher education quality to be improved for better ..

46 minutes ago

DISCOs disconnect connections of 50 top running de ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.