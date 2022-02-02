Economic empowerment : Women entrepreneurs breaking barriers

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :The country in recent past has witnessed a significant change on economic front and the number of women entrepreneurs is rising, but still a lot more is required to be done to utilize the true potential of this segment.

These views were expressed by the head of Potohar Organization of Development Advocacy, Samina Nazir after conclusion of an exhibition arranged for the promotion of local arts and crafts here.

She said the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) has always been instrumental in facilitating, subsidizing and promoting Women Entrepreneur or women-led businesses through various initiatives such as training programmes.

"Exhibitions was arranged to create linkages among local artisans and the international buyers for the promotion of local arts and crafts and achieving sustainability and livelihood of artisans, the official said.

She said this will create economic livelihood opportunities for the local artisans, besides women's economic empowerment which would help improve their social status and needed to be supported at all levels.

The official further said that rural women artisans need special recognition and incentives because they face greater hardships in the society as compared to the urban segment.

A woman artisan from Bhara Kahu said the skill she achieved was now imparting to new students to bring them in mainstream businesses to share the economic burden of their families.

"Ten years ago I had never picked a paint brush in my life but today I am a master artisan and teaching other rural girls how to be creative and become economically independent," artisan Deeba Rana said.

The women artisans selling the crafts were also happy that many visitors in various exhibitions were appreciating their handmade items and they were being paid good amount of their work, besides recognition.

Pakistan's rich cultural heritage and hospitality has always been a great attraction for the foreigners; unfortunately homeland artisans lack exposure and linkages with the national and International markets since majority of them even don't have basic education. There proper training to access international markets can contribute a lot to the national economy.

