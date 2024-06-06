Economic Expert Calls For National Unity And Economic Reforms Amid Crisis.
Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2024 | 11:51 PM
Former Federal Finance Minister Dr Hafeez Pasha said on Thursday that there was need for a unified national agenda of economic reforms to address the country's ongoing crisis
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Former Federal Finance Minister Dr Hafeez Pasha said on Thursday that there was need for a unified national agenda of economic reforms to address the country's ongoing crisis.
Speaking to a private news channel, he said political leaders and other stakeholders needed to create a comprehensive economic reform agenda that involves collective effort and responsibility.
He urged all parties to prioritize a national agenda and work together for the betterment of Pakistan.
Dr Pasha praised the efforts of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and stressed that these efforts need to be accelerated. He urged the government to identify and promote good projects to attract more foreign investment.
Recent Stories
PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUPARCO
SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law amendments termination
Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis
Pakistan embassy to establish camp office in Luxembourg on June 22
Annual Members Photographic Competition, Exhibition opened
Govt funds will be used transparently: Commissioner
Govt determined to improve standard of education: Governor
Israel's strike on UN school that left dozens dead used US munitions, media repo ..
Governor Gilgit Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah calls on President Zardari
Federal, provincial govts hold meeting to install solar system for tube wells
ADC chairs agriculture census meeting
DG KDA calls for collective efforts to financially strengthen KDA
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Filipino conjoined twins successfully separated at KASCH in Riyadh44 minutes ago
-
Senator Sassui pays tribute to late Rasool Bux Palejo54 minutes ago
-
Fire erupts into Mumtazabad grid station warehouse54 minutes ago
-
PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUPARCO1 hour ago
-
SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law amendments termination1 hour ago
-
Annual Members Photographic Competition, Exhibition opened1 hour ago
-
Govt funds will be used transparently: Commissioner1 hour ago
-
Govt determined to improve standard of education: Governor1 hour ago
-
Governor Gilgit Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah calls on President Zardari1 hour ago
-
Federal, provincial govts hold meeting to install solar system for tube wells1 hour ago
-
ADC chairs agriculture census meeting1 hour ago
-
DG KDA calls for collective efforts to financially strengthen KDA1 hour ago