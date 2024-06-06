Economic expert calls for national unity and economic reforms amid crisis.

Former Federal Finance Minister Dr Hafeez Pasha said on Thursday that there was need for a unified national agenda of economic reforms to address the country's ongoing crisis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Former Federal Finance Minister Dr Hafeez Pasha said on Thursday that there was need for a unified national agenda of economic reforms to address the country's ongoing crisis.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said political leaders and other stakeholders needed to create a comprehensive economic reform agenda that involves collective effort and responsibility.

He urged all parties to prioritize a national agenda and work together for the betterment of Pakistan.

Dr Pasha praised the efforts of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and stressed that these efforts need to be accelerated. He urged the government to identify and promote good projects to attract more foreign investment.