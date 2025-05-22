Economic experts urge shift from statistics to solutions in budget planning

MIPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 22nd May, 2025) A diverse gathering of economic experts, business leaders, civil society representatives, and media professionals convened at a high-level pre-budget seminar hosted by the Business Forum of Azad Jammu and Kashmir & Gilgit-Baltistan (BFAJK&GB) to advocate for a people-centric shift in fiscal planning.

The seminar called for moving beyond conventional statistical presentations of income and expenditure to focus on sectoral development and policies that directly uplift citizens’ livelihoods.

Imran Aziz, President of the Business Forum AJK & GB, on the occasion highlighted the underutilized potential of the hydropower sector and called for policy reforms and strategic investment to realize this opportunity.

He shared that the Forum is organizing a series of pre-budget consultations across all districts of AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan.

“Only a participatory budget, shaped by ground realities, can bring meaningful change to the lives of ordinary citizens,” he affirmed.

Experts including Ghulam Murtaz, Amir Butt, Jiral Ahmed, and Muhammad Adnan advocated for aligning fiscal priorities with public welfare goals. They underscored the need to invest in tourism, hydropower, and especially human capital development particularly in IT to build long-term, sustainable revenue streams.

As the seminar concluded, Imran Aziz reiterated the Forum’s commitment to bridging policy and public interest. “We are compiling all district-level recommendations to submit to the Government of AJK,” he announced. “Our goal is to ensure the upcoming budget is not only economically sound but genuinely reflective of the people’s aspirations.”

