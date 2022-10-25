Economic future is linked with IT growth: FCCI

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :The economic future is directly linked with the expeditious growth of the information technology sector.

This was said by Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Dr Khurram Tariq in a meeting with Professor Dr Robina Farooq, Vice Chancellor Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF), on Tuesday.

He said: "We must transform our universities into technology-oriented institutes". He added that:" We must promote Faisalabad as a hub of IT so that it could be promoted and recognized globally".

He said:" We should not delay and immediately start work on this emerging segment to harvest its dividends within the next few years".

He stressed the need to create harmony among industry and academia, and underlined the need for a balanced approach in policy formulation.

Dr Khurram Tariq proposed a comprehensive technological ecosystem for comprehensive, organized and balanced development of different sectors.

He said:" We must take initiative from Faisalabad by launching a workable and result-oriented IT programme in collaboration with academia and in this connection industry-academia councils could be constituted withoutany lust for titles or offices.

Prof Dr Robina Farooq introduced the GCWUF and said that she was making serious efforts for industry-academia linkages. "This alma mater has produced skilled female entrepreneurs who are now earning 50 thousand per month by working from their homes", she added.