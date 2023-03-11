UrduPoint.com

Economic Future Of Pakistan Linked With Balochistan's Development: Governor

Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2023 | 12:40 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Friday said that the economic future of Pakistan was linked to the development of the province.

"However, for inviting large-scale investment, it is necessary to ensure complete peace and security of the province," he added. These views were expressed by the governor while talking to Pakistan's Ambassador to Sudan Behrose Khan Reki, who called on him at the Governor House Quetta.

Mr. Behrose Khan Reki also congratulated the governor on assuming the office during the meeting.

In response to a question, the governor said that proper use of Balochistan's budget and timely completion of projects could reduce our financial problems to a great extent, therefore, it was important that the budget was utilized in a responsible manner.

He said that Balochistan was rich in natural and mineral resources and the changing conditions had increased the geographical and commercial importance of the province, especially Gwadar.

