Economic Goals To Be Achieved Through Consensus With Allies: Minister
Muhammad Irfan Published June 11, 2024 | 12:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Monday said that political stability was vital for economic progress.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that all the stakeholders must play their role to coupe up with the economic challenge.
Government was determined to achieve economic stability through consensus with allies, he further said.
He said that the government's target was to control inflation while maintaining economic stability.
“The monetary policy rate was kept at 22 percent to bring down inflation,” he said.
The Consumer price Index (CPI) in May last year was 32 percent, whereas this year it has decreased to 11.8 percent, he added.
He said that more than 200 loss making departments were identified and would ultimately be privatized.
The privatization process will start with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), under the 51-49 percent share ratio, he said.
He further said that the model of public private partnership was applied successfully in Sindh might be consider in federal.
