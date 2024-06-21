Open Menu

Economic Growth Directly Linked With Fast Sustainable Upsurge In Exports: PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 21, 2024 | 08:36 PM

Economic growth directly linked with fast sustainable upsurge in exports: PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said the country's economic growth was directly linked with the fast sustainable growth of exports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said the country's economic growth was directly linked with the fast sustainable growth of exports.

He was talking to a delegation of exporters, which called on him here at the PM House.

The prime minister said the exporters being the back bone of national economy, were extremely important for the government as they were playing a key role in the country's development.

The country's economy would attain sustainable growth when the export sector showed fast growth, he added.

PM Shehbaz said the government was providing all possible facilities to promote the non-traditional exports.

He expressed the government's resolve to take all the decisions in the larger interest of the people and the country.

The government, he said, was taking measures to boost the export to GDP ratio. The payment of sales tax refund to the traders and industrialists was also being ensured timely, he added.

The prime minister warned the relevant authorities that no laxity would be tolerated in that regard.

He directed the Federal ministers to make consultation with the delegation to ensure resolution of all their issues.

The exporters expressed gratitude to the prime minister and the government for announcing a historic cut in the electricity prices for the industrial sector, terming it a breath of fresh air.

They also expressed their full confidence in the government's economic policies and assured their all-out cooperation. They said they would fully support the government in taking action against tax evaders and those adversely affecting the revenue for national exchequer.

Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik, Power Minister Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Minister of State for Finance Ali Pervaiz Malik, Minister of State for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Salman Ahmed and relevant high officials attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Resolution Prime Minister Technology Electricity Exports National University All Government

Recent Stories

LFK strongly condemn treatment of Kashmiri politic ..

LFK strongly condemn treatment of Kashmiri political prisoners in Indian jails

3 minutes ago
 CM takes notice of murder of mother, three sisters

CM takes notice of murder of mother, three sisters

3 minutes ago
 Minister for providing egg-laying hens to farmers ..

Minister for providing egg-laying hens to farmers at subsidised rates

27 seconds ago
 French left vows new taxes as snap election draws ..

French left vows new taxes as snap election draws near

29 seconds ago
 Stock markets drop as tech rally fades

Stock markets drop as tech rally fades

31 seconds ago
 Israel 'pause' in Gaza had no impact on aid suppli ..

Israel 'pause' in Gaza had no impact on aid supplies: WHO

33 seconds ago
IESCO notifies 2-day power shutdown programme

IESCO notifies 2-day power shutdown programme

6 minutes ago
 WB approves $535 mln for Crisis-Resilient Social P ..

WB approves $535 mln for Crisis-Resilient Social Protection, LIVAQUA

6 minutes ago
 Chinese Minister of IDCPC meets Army Chief

Chinese Minister of IDCPC meets Army Chief

2 hours ago
 QUA alumni meet at Eid Milan gathering at Burewala

QUA alumni meet at Eid Milan gathering at Burewala

2 hours ago
 Shaheed BB always played important role for promot ..

Shaheed BB always played important role for promotion of democratic values: Balo ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 8.96 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 8.96 points

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan