Economic growth impossible sans accountability, merit: Dr Salman Shah

Punjab Chief Minister's Advisor Dr Salman Shah said on Saturday that economic growth impossible without transparency, accountability and implementation of 100 per cent merit while 70 years issues could not be resolved with winking of eye

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) : Punjab Chief Minister 's Advisor Dr Salman Shah said on Saturday that economic growth impossible without transparency, accountability and implementation of 100 per cent merit while 70 years issues could not be resolved with winking of eye.

Talking to journalists and anchorpersons here, he said that institutional reforms and good governance with the rule of law was vital for long-term growth, asserting that National Accountability Bureau was a reality which could not be denied while positive steps were being taken for revival of trust in bureaucracy.

Dr Salman Shah said that in the past, effective planning was not made for stable economic growth and administrative matters.

To a question, he said, the government would require to take Rs 25 billion loans, besides giving Rs 5 billion subsidy to make metro train operational. He said that management flaws were major issue in all 56 companies of Punjab as neither objectives were set for these companies in parliament or assembly nor any report on the performance was submitted.

To another question, he mentioned that present government's Punjab Economic Plan focused short, medium and long-term plans, elaborating that Annual Development Plan and Growth Strategy were short and medium term planning, while Spital Strategy focused on 30 years planning.

Dr Salman Shah said that spital strategy focuses on the issues which were ignored by the past governments. Under this strategy, he mentioned, productivity of every district, industrial importance, efficiency of labour force and human resource were focused and planning was made accordingly. He said moving irrigation system to cities would be beneficial for the province.

He said that completion of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects would strengthen the bilateral ties between Pakistan and China.