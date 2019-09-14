UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Economic Growth Impossible Sans Accountability, Merit: Dr Salman Shah

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 11:59 PM

Economic growth impossible sans accountability, merit: Dr Salman Shah

Punjab Chief Minister's Advisor Dr Salman Shah said on Saturday that economic growth impossible without transparency, accountability and implementation of 100 per cent merit while 70 years issues could not be resolved with winking of eye

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister's Advisor Dr Salman Shah said on Saturday that economic growth impossible without transparency, accountability and implementation of 100 per cent merit while 70 years issues could not be resolved with winking of eye.

Talking to journalists and anchorpersons here, he said that institutional reforms and good governance with the rule of law was vital for long-term growth, asserting that National Accountability Bureau was a reality which could not be denied while positive steps were being taken for revival of trust in bureaucracy.

Dr Salman Shah said that in the past, effective planning was not made for stable economic growth and administrative matters.

To a question, he said, the government would require to take Rs 25 billion loans, besides giving Rs 5 billion subsidy to make metro train operational. He said that management flaws were major issue in all 56 companies of Punjab as neither objectives were set for these companies in parliament or assembly nor any report on the performance was submitted.

To another question, he mentioned that present government's Punjab Economic Plan focused short, medium and long-term plans, elaborating that Annual Development Plan and Growth Strategy were short and medium term planning, while Spital Strategy focused on 30 years planning.

Dr Salman Shah said that spital strategy focuses on the issues which were ignored by the past governments. Under this strategy, he mentioned, productivity of every district, industrial importance, efficiency of labour force and human resource were focused and planning was made accordingly. He said moving irrigation system to cities would be beneficial for the province.

He said that completion of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects would strengthen the bilateral ties between Pakistan and China.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Chief Minister National Accountability Bureau Punjab China Parliament Metro All Government Merit Packaging Limited Billion Labour

Recent Stories

Industrial Heritage Museum inaugurated

2 minutes ago

Democracy imperative for peace, stability of the c ..

2 minutes ago

Additional District and Session Judge visits distr ..

2 minutes ago

Patriarch Kirill Congratulates European Head of Or ..

2 minutes ago

'First Aid Day' observed

16 minutes ago

DERC meeting held for dengue control

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.