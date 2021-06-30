ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Pakistan to the European Union, Belgium, and Luxembourg, Zaheer A. Janjua has said that despite economic decline around the world, the economic growth in Pakistan was reflective of government's sound economic recovery policies.

Speaking virtually at a monthly Khuli Katchery with Pakistani diaspora in Belgium and Luxembourg, he said as a result of all these measures, Pakistan recorded growth of about 4 per cent which was almost twice the expected rate.

Pakistan Stock Exchange had been named as the best Asian stock market and the fourth-best stock market in the world, he added.

The ambassador also highlighted the success of Roshan Digital Account and embassy's efforts to promote it.

The virtual interaction was attended by a large number of diaspora members from different walks of life, including students, business, social services, and media, a press release said.

Highlighting government's measures for accelerating the post-pandemic recovery, he referred to allocation of Rs.

20 billion for the health sector, special package given to the construction industry, issuance of Eurobonds and spurring Industrial growth by 3.57 percent, manufacturing by 8.77 percent, construction by 8.34 percent and services by 4.43 percent.

Appreciating Pakistani diaspora, the ambassador highlighted those remittances from Pakistanis abroad have reached 29 billion, out of which $ 226 million have been sent from Belgium to Pakistan, witnessing an unprecedented increase of 246 %, year on year basis.

Ambassador Janjua further said that Khuli Katchery sessions provided a forum for direct interaction between the embassy and Pakistani community which had contributed towards improved service delivery.

He emphasized that the embassy would keep close engagement with the community to extend the best possible services by incorporating their inputs.

The event was organized in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to maintain close engagement with the Pakistani diaspora and to provide seamless services.