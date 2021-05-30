UrduPoint.com
Economic Growth Rate Augurs Well For Country's Economy: PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said the country's projected growth rate at more than 4 per cent would spur economic activities in the country, providing job opportunities and reducing price hike.

Responding to public queries during a live tv programme 'Aapka Wazir-e-Azam Aap kai Sath', the prime minister said economic growth rate had baffled his political opponents who wanted the government to fail in meeting these economic challenges left behind by the successive governments.

The prime minister said life was a lesson full of ups and downs and no one aspires to rise in life without overcoming different challenges.

Referring to his cricket career, he said it was based upon continuous struggle and competition.

"The one who succumbs to difficulties in life fails," he added.

The prime minister said his government had inherited historic problems, with current account deficit and burden of loans.

He said how they had steered the boat out of these difficulties was a crucial phase.

"We have to go through these ordeals. I am pleased over the success of 4 per cent growth rate which according to experts is estimated to further increase," he added.

The prime minister said there were two problems, price hike and unemployment, but when the wheel of economy moves on and growth rate increases, people would get employment, reducing their poverty.

