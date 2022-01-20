UrduPoint.com

Economic Growth Rate Performs 'extremely Well' In FY 2020-21: Farrukh

Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Economic growth rate performs 'extremely well' in FY 2020-21: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Thursday said the economic growth rate had performed 'extremely well' during the fiscal year 2020-21 despite the adverse impact of coronavirus pandemic.

In a tweet, he said the final figure of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) showed that the country achieved 5.3 per cent economic growth in financial year 2020-21 due to prudent policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He expressed the confidence over continuity of the economic growth in the current fiscal year of 2021-22.

