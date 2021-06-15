UrduPoint.com
Economic Growth Top Priority Of Government: Sadaqat Abbasi

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 02:02 PM

Economic growth top priority of government: Sadaqat Abbasi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI,) senior leader Sadaqat Ali Abbasi said that PTI government has presented a developmental budget and heading towards economic growth which was among top priorities of the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI,) senior leader Sadaqat Ali Abbasi said that PTI government has presented a developmental budget and heading towards economic growth which was among top priorities of the government.

Talking to ptv news, Tuesday, he said, manufacturing growth has increased 10 percent and the set tax target would also be achieved for next fiscal year.

He said a record remittances had received through Roshan digital account which proved the government steps towards achieving its targets.

He said the budget development of infrastructure, public health through Ahsaas program initiative and economic empowerment would also create job opportunities and and to help in reducing poverty as well and added that exports also were increasing and current account showing surplus due to successful policies.

More Stories From Pakistan

