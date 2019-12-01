UrduPoint.com
Economic Growth Top Priority Of PTI Government

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 01:50 PM

Economic growth top priority of PTI government

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Advisor to the Chief Minister of Punjab on Economic Affairs and Planning and Development, Dr Salman Shah said on Sunday economic growth is the top priority of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government was taking corrective measures to uphold the economy and facilitate the most neglected segments of the society.

He said, the economic indicators are showing positive trajectory. They are moving towards the right direction as far as economic stability is concerned.

He appreciated that government has successfully completed the first phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and now they have entered into thesecond phase of this mega project.

The advisor said government was very serious to complete CPEC projects in time. PTI led government was taking concrete measures for the welfare and betterment of farmers. The whole procedure to execute agricultural loans program is very simple to follow, he added.

