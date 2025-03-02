Economic hardships hinder Transgender community from fully embracing Ramzan’s spiritual essence

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) For many, Ramzan is a time of sacred reflection and charitable acts while for transgender community, this holy month often brings a starkly different reality of economic hardship that overshadows their ability to fully embrace its spiritual essence, leaving them struggling to cope with financial constraints.

“Due to societal exclusion and limited access to stable employment, many transgender individuals lose their earnings during Ramzan and struggle to meet their basic needs, let alone participate in the traditions of holy month,” observed Arzhoo Khan, President Transgender Community Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Talking to APP, Arzhoo explained that majority of trans community members are depended on performing dances at happy occasions like marriages and child birth.

While in Ramzan no activity takes place, leaving the trans community fully handicapped from financial point of view.

The financial strain makes it difficult for us to afford essentials like food for sehri and iftar, making it impossible to contribute in charitable acts or engage in communal prayers, Arzhoo shared with APP.

“To truly honour the spirit of Ramzan, there is a pressing need for greater inclusivity and support for marginalized communities like the transgender population,” opined Arzhoo Khan.

Arzhoo, who is also Executive Member of Manzil Foundation, an organization working for the rights of trans community, said she has received a list of around 260 transgender from Peshawar and 40 from Nowshera district requesting for supply of food packages during Ramzan.

Majority of them have told me that due to lack of earning they will not be in a position to arrange food and will take only dates with water to break the fast, Arzhoo disclosed.

“Like everyone, we also wish to observe the holy month of Ramzan by dedicating ourselves to prayers and seeking forgiveness, but due to losing our source of livelihood our community members are faced with sever financial hardship, overshadowing our spiritual aspirations by focusing on struggle to meet basic need,” comments Katrina Khan, a transgender rights activist who organizes vocational training to empower community members.

“While our others Muslim brethren focus on deepening their faith in Ramzan, we struggle to meet our basic needs for survival," Katriana remarked.

The transgender belongs to poor strata of society who are disowned by their families and living at Deras (a home where transgender live in groups) under the influence of our Gurus (mentors), Katrina told APP.

She said despite living on room sharing basis, every transgender is responsible for payment of monthly rent and utility bills.

"While the daily expenses for survival, clothing, and makeup are already a significant burden, they also demand constant hard work just to make ends meet," she added.

She also informed that some well off transgender invites their friends for iftar at home as a token of help.

Katrina said philanthropic personalities who extend help to poor and deserving people by doling out food during Ramzan should also give a consideration to the plight of transgender community.

Similarly, those who organizes Dastarkhwans for Iftari (breaking fast) should reserve a corner for poor transgender where they can break their fast with honour and ease of mind, she requested.

“The Ramzan and Eid package announced by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of providing financial held of Rs. 10,000 each to around one million needy families should be all inclusive covering all segments of society,” stresses Farzana Riaz, President TransAction Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Talking to APP, Farzana complained that trans community are ignored in such assistance packages announced by government or private institutions on different occasions.

“We are also members of society and deserve equal treatment as is extended to other human beings,” Farzana urged.

She informed that due to a lack of identity documents with transgender community because of exclusion from family, majority of them are ineligible for benefiting from Benazir Income Support Programme, a flagship humanitarian scheme of government providing financial assistance of millions of people in the country.

Farzana said her community has made a request to influential political personalities for help during Ramzan, but no response is received till yet.

She appreciated former Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali who made special arrangements and provided food packages to around 300 transgender in the previous Ramzan.

By addressing trans community economic challenges and fostering a more inclusive environment, we can ensure that everyone, regardless of their identity, can experience the spiritual richness of this sacred month, she commented.