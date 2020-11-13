UrduPoint.com
Economic Indicator Heading In Right Direction: Chohan

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 08:10 PM

Provincial Minister of Prisons and Colonies, Fiaz ul Hasaan Chohan Friday said that all the economic indicators are positive as the government has made all out efforts to overcome challenges and bring the country out of economic crisis

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister of Prisons and Colonies, Fiaz ul Hasaan Chohan Friday said that all the economic indicators are positive as the government has made all out efforts to overcome challenges and bring the country out of economic crisis.

Addressing a press conference here in Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC), he said that the first and last criterion of any economy is the current account deficit.

He said before PTI government there was a deficit of 25 to 30 billion every year which has been was eliminated.

"Now external remittances in the first four months were 26% higher than last year." he said.

The root cause of the economic downturn has been caught and fixed, inflation will be overcome very soon while businesses will grow in the coming days.

He said Pakistan was the only country in the region which took concrete steps against Covid-19 and the critical situation remained under control.

He termed Maryam's statement as false and baseless and said the demand of roll backing the existing system was unconstitutional and undemocratic.

Maryam has lost her party workers and leaders' support, he stated, Calling establishment for meddling in the political affairs, was an unconstitutional act adopted by Maryam, he said.

Pakistan Army was a guarantee of peace in the country as well as the democratic system during past 18 years even in worse political and sensitive situation.

He said the revolutionary measures were being taken for the welfare of prisons department including the eradication of VVIP, adding that If any immoral attitude was adopted in any jail of Punjab with the prisoner, It will never be tolerated and strict action would be taken against the official.

