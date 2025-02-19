Economic Indicators Show Positive Trends: Rana Mashhood
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2025 | 12:07 AM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister’s Youth Program Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan has said that all economic indicators are currently showing a positive trend which resulted in a day-by-day improvement in global credit rating of Pakistan.
Talking to media persons during his visit to Faisalabad on Tuesday, he said that in the past seven years, the foreign investment remained stagnant due to corruption allegations, but now due to strategic and prudent government policies, national economy is on the path to recovery. Now various countries like China, Japan, Europe, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, etc. are eager to engage in trade with Pakistan, he added.
About development in Faisalabad, he said that their party developed the city significantly, but election results did not reflect this progress which remained a point of concern.
He criticized the opposition and said that their political maneuvers could have turned Pakistan into another Syria or Libya. However, the incumbent government made bold decisions by putting its own political future on risk for greater national interest and stability.
He said that a major political disturbance occurred in 2017 when Nawaz Sharif was striving to strengthen Pakistan but he was ousted on flimsy charges of an Iqama (work permit) under deep-rooted conspiracy.
The economic downfall in Pakistan began with ousting of Nawaz Sharif. However, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif effectively managed the IMF deal and saved the country from default, he added.
He said, "UK, World Bank, IMF, and Islamic Bank have expressed confidence in Pakistan’s leadership today by recognizing its efforts for stabilizing the economy as we have brought Pakistan to a takeoff position now."
Rana Mashhood strongly criticized PTI and alleged that it was spending millions of dollars in anti-Pakistan campaigns. This money should be used for noble causes in Palestine, Gaza and East Timor, he added.
He also condemned mayhem of 9th May. He also criticized misuse of social media for spreading rumors and misinformation and claimed that pace of national development would continue despite such ugly tactics of the opponents.
