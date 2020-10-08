UrduPoint.com
Economic Indicators Showing Positive Growth: Shibli

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 12:20 AM

Economic indicators showing positive growth: Shibli

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Syed Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said all the economic indicators were showing positive growth which manifested the fact that the present government had put the economy in the right direction.

Speaking at the Meet the Editors programme here at the Secretariat of the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), he said there was significant growth in foreign reserves and foreign direct investment with decline in the current account deficit. The large scale manufacturing sector was also showing improvement.

The boost in the economic activities would hopefully improve the overall situation in every sector, he added.

Shibli Faraz said the economic outreach initiative launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan recently would bring a positive change. Efforts would also be made to highlight the country's soft image across the world and "we will utilize the services of artists in this regard".

He said the so-called narrative being propagated by the opposition alliance had no solid grounds.

In fact they were trying to create uncertainty and chaos in the country in a bid to divert the people's attention from the corruption cases being faced by their leadership.

To a question, the minister said the development of the province was primarily the responsibility of the Sindh government, however, the Centre would provide them every possible support for the purpose.

Referring to his meetings with the journalist community in Karachi, he said most of their problems were genuine and the government would make efforts to resolve them. He would try to pay regular visits to the metropolis to hold meetings with the quarters concerned to sort out the issues of journalists.

To another question, the minister said a merit-based mechanism would be evolved for an easy certification of newspapers' circulation by the Audit Bureau of Circulation (ABC).

Earlier, CPNE Secretary General Jabbar Khatak, in his welcome address, appreciated the government for transparency in the distribution of advertisements among the newspapers.

He also highlighted the problems being faced by the newspapers.

