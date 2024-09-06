Open Menu

Economic Indicators Turned Positive Due To Consistent Policies: Ahsan Iqbal

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2024 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal Friday said that the government's consistent and affirmative policies have led to positive economic indicators.

Talking to a private news channel, he stated that the stock market performed well and that inflation has returned to single digits for the first time in four years.

"When the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) took over the government, the country was on the verge of an economic collapse," he said.

He endorsed the Prime Minister's bold efforts in restoring the International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal, which helped stabilize the economy.

He highlighted the key role of the PML-N in maintaining a long-standing friendship with China and securing recent agreements with other friendly countries.

He criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), accusing them of behaving like a violent group rather than a political party. "They are responsible for the Parliament attack, the ptv attack, and the May 9 incidents," he added.

Ahsan Iqbal warned that starting negotiations without an apology from PTI would legitimize their undemocratic actions.

He also accused the PTI chief of attempting to create divisions within the army for personal and political purposes.

He mentioned that videos and statements from PTI leaders regarding the May 9 planning and incitement of the public to target the GHQ, the Corps Commander's house, and military installations are on record.

