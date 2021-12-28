UrduPoint.com

Economic Instability In Afghanistan To Be Catastrophic For World: Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 04:26 PM

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Tuesday that economic instability in Afghanistan will benefit terrorists which will be catastrophic for the world

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Tuesday that economic instability in Afghanistan will benefit terrorists which will be catastrophic for the world.

He expressed these views while addressing the 23rd convocation of University of Central Punjab (UCP) and talking to media here.The UCP Pro Rector Dr. Nasar Ikram, Prof. Sohail Ahmed and others were also present. Degrees were awarded to 934 graduates of three faculties in the convocation and Governor Punjab congratulated all the graduating students including the position holders on their success.

The Governor said that USA should restore the frozen assets of Afghanistan and provide unconditional assistance to them as people will starve to death due to economic instability in Afghanistan.

"Even today Pakistan is working on the front line for peace in Afghanistan and is also playing a role in providing basic facilities to the Afghan people. Peace in Afghanistan will benefit not only Pakistan and the region but the whole world," he observed.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the United States and its all allies including the NATO, have not been able to defeat the Afghan Taliban, and the world must understand that war was not a solution, it creates more problems.The Afghan leadership was standing for peace, therefore, it was imperative that all, including the United States and Europe, help them financially to save Afghanistan from a major humanitarian catastrophe because the economic situation was deteriorating with each passing day which will not be in anyone's interest.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that nothing was possible in life. Hard work was necessary and key to success. Pakistan belongs to all of us and for its development and prosperity every Pakistani has to fulfill his responsibility. He added, "We are working to bring transparency and merit in the institutions for the very first time.In order to move forward in the changing world, we have to focus more and more on education and research. As Chancellor, I have appointed all the VCs on merit and transparency and merit in the university is being fully ensured."Addressing the convocation, Governor Punjab said that youth of the nation was our precious asset. Present government was trying its best to equip our youth with modern technology to compete with the nations of other developed countries."Today is a milestone in the lives of students where an educational journey is coming to a successful end and my message for all the the students is that this is the beginning of the future, play an effective role in development of society because time waits for no one."Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar advised the students to make sure to choose a field in which they can truly perform well . He asserted, "I sincerely hope that you will play your role for the glory of this country. Whatever you do, do it with passion and make this country proud of you."

