Economic Issues Top Priority: Buzdar

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 11:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar has said that resolution of the issues being faced by the business community was top priority of the government as they were the backbone of the economy.

While talking to the delegation of different chambers, led by the LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, the Punjab Chief Minister said that issues of businessmen would be resolved on priority, adding that present government was business friendly and was making all out efforts to promote trade and industry.

He said that the departments of industry, labour, social security, police and district management were being directed to extend maximum cooperation to the business community. He said that the government lifted the lockdown three days earlier.

He said that all decisions would be taken in consultation with the stakeholders.

The Chief Minister Punjab said that public sector development projects would be continued.

Metro Train would be run and its test run had already been done. He said that the Federal government would be approached for linking Gujranwala to Motorway. Gujranwala-Sheikhupura Road would be built under public-private partnership. He said that immediate measures would be taken for the development of Faisalabad city.

He said that the government was planning for the shifting of truck stands out of the city.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said that he would be visiting the Lahore and other Chambers of Commerce & Industry soon.

He said that businesses in the negative list would be remained closed while more businesses would be opened under Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) very soon.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that being the largest province of the country, Punjab was more responsible to play a fundamental role in economic stability of the country.

He maintained that the province of Punjab was the hub of manufacturing, agriculture and service sectors of Pakistan. It was biggest contributor to the national economy, GDP, agriculture and services sectors.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that Punjab had enormous potential in the production of key minerals including coal, gypsum, rock salt, limestone, iron ore and marble, and granite among others.

Rawalpindi Chamber Saboor Malik, President Gujranwala Chamber Mian Umer Saleem, former President Faisalabad Chamber Zia Alamdar, Chairman Chain Stores Association of Pakistan Rana Tariq, former President Sheikhupura Chamber Malik Manzoor, Haji Tahir Naveed, Haji Muhammad Khalid, Mian Tariq Feroze, Sheikh Muhammad Idrees and others while Provincial Minister of Industries, Commerce & Investment Mian Aslam Iqbal were present on the occasion.

