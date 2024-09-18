Economic justice for fragile strata of society demanded

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Economic justice should be provided to everyone regardless of their background, and everyone should have equal access to the resources necessary for a decent life.

This was demanded by civil society activist Shahid Mahmood Ansari at a press conference, organised by the Shaoor Taraqiati Tanzeem, Voice Foundation and the Pakistan Development Alliance to launch their campaign for economic justice, here on Wednesday. Those present at the event were Advocate Chaudhry Mansoor, Professor Malik Amir Nawaz, Iqbal Khan Baloch, and Malik Tasveer Hayat.

Ansari emphasised that economic justice was a global campaign that called on governments and societies to provide fair opportunities for all, including access to healthcare, social protection, and resources to face climate change, particularly for the most vulnerable in our community, such as women, children, persons with disabilities, and transgender individuals.

He mentioned that their social awareness campaign was going on to help advance their society and foster a conducive environment.

He urged government to allocate a larger budget for healthcare, provide better social protection programmes for needy families, and implement effective legislation to protect common citizens from the impact of climate change.