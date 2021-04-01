UrduPoint.com
Economic Losses Of Kashmir Soared To $ 6b In 20 Months: Mushaal Hussein Mullick

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 10:15 PM

Economic losses of Kashmir soared to $ 6b in 20 months: Mushaal Hussein Mullick

Chairperson of the Peace and Culture Organization Mushaal Hussein Mullick, said that due to constant siege and absence of the internet facility, the economic losses of Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have been surged to $6 billion during the last 20 months

ISLAMABAD, Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Chairperson of the Peace and Culture Organization Mushaal Hussein Mullick, said that due to constant siege and absence of the internet facility, the economic losses of Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have been surged to $6 billion during the last 20 months.

The wife of Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Yasin Malik, in her statement, Thursday said that after August 5, 2019, the tourism sector, horticulture, local construction, education, hospitals and medical activities have also suffered enormously.

The Hurriyat leader lamented that the killing of young and educated people has become a regular phenomenon, as the entire population lives with a sense of perpetual insecurity, facing a collective punishment.

She noted that the gravity of the situation could be judged from the fact that the brutal forces martyred 11 innocent civilians and wounded over 50 others in various firing and torture incidents during the last month.

Mushaal added that during the said period, 110 innocent Kashmiris have been detained, besides demolishing 12 houses. She demanded that the Hindutva regime should stop killing the Kashmiri people, as peace and prosperity in South Asia run through Kashmir.

Therefore, she said that the world should take tangle and practical steps sans any further delay for resolution of the long-standing Kashmir dispute, as it would not only help avoid further bloodbath of Kashmir but would also help avert a possible nuclear war between two nuclear powers.

