Economic Officer US Consulate General Lahore Visit Sialkot Airport

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 07:34 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Economic Officer US Consulate General Lahore Ms Kathleen McDonald on Thursday visited the Sialkot International Airport.

She discussed matters of mutual interest with the directors of the airport.

Chairman Nadeem Anwar Qureshi presided over the meeting and shared a success story of the airport.

On this occasion, she highly hailed exporters for establishing the international airport on self-help basis.

Vice Chairman Muhammad Afzal Shaheen, Chairman business Development Committee Mian Naeem Javaid and Manager Public Relations Abdul Shakur Mirza also attendedthe meeting.

