Economic, other key indicators moving in positive direction: Fawad

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th June, 2019) Minister of Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that economic and other key indicators are moving in the positive direction which shows that policies of government have started yielding results.Addressing a presser in Islamabad, he said the deferred oil payment facility of three billion Dollars from Saudi Arabia starts tomorrow.The Minister said the PTI government has so far paid 9.5 billion dollars in loan repayments.

He said the amount of repaid loan and interest over it is equivalent to total budget of Sindh.

He said after the passage of budget, the major challenge for the government is tax collection and documentation of the economy.Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the government is focusing on promotion of science in the country and contacts with EU on science and technology projects have been revived after a period of twenty five years.

The Minister said Pakistan has offered Afghanistan to set up a campus of COMSATS at Kandahar city of Afghanistan.