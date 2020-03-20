UrduPoint.com
Economic Package To Protect People, Economy From Coronavirus Effects On Cards: Prime Minister

Economic package to protect people, economy from coronavirus effects on cards: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said the government was working on an economic package, including special incentives for the construction sector, to be announced on March 24, to protect the people, industry and the country's economy from the negative effects of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

The package being prepared by the Ministry of Finance, in consultation and coordination with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), was aimed at protecting small industries and the people from lower strata of the society, he said while talking to senior media-persons here.

Advisor to the PM on Finance Dr Hafeez Sheikh, Special Assistant to the PM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal were also present on the occasion.

The prime minister, in his remarks aired live by television channels, spoke about the measures taken by the government after the outbreak of COVID-19 in the Chinese city of Wuhan, especially after January 15.

He said since the country, with 25% of its people suffering from absolute poverty and the overall poverty at around 40%, could not afford lockdown of cities, the construction sector would be offered special incentives to keep the wheels of economy running and providing jobs to the labourers and daily wagers.

The prime minister, however, in response to a question said if required the government would enforce complete lockdown but would go step by step by initially closing down specific places with enhanced number of patients.

He said government had decided to continuously keep the nation updated about the situation of coronavirus. Accurate information about the deadly virus would be shared with people.

"If any information or news about the coronavirus is concealed, it will be injustice with the country and the people," he maintained.

The prime minister also categorically clarified that contrary to the impression of mishandling of the situation at Taftan border, there was no lapse on the part of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan and said it was not time of blame-game.

He said the government was in close contact with China after the outbreak of COVID-19 in Wuhan, monitoring the situation and started contacts with Iran after the Pakistani pilgrims started crossing the Taftan border.

Imran Khan praised the Chinese government for taking care of Pakistani students in Wuhan and treating them as their own people.

He also urged the international community to lift economic sanctions from Iran to enable the country - severely hit by the coronavirus - to fight the deadly virus effectively.

The prime minister expressed the fear that if Pakistan faced the spike of coronavirus it would create a serious situation due to its healthcare capacity and hospital facilities.

He urged the nation to adopt preventive measures like social-distancing and self-quarantine to save themselves from the deadly virus.

