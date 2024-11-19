Economic, Political Stability Linked With Curbing Terrorism: Ahsan Iqbal
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2024 | 11:30 PM
The Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, said on Tuesday that political stability is linked with the coordinated efforts to combat terrorism as essential for Pakistan's survival and economic progress
Speaking to a private news channel, he said that the government top most priority is to fight against the rising wave of terrorism.
He stated that the apex committee meeting decided to enhance coordination between federal and provincial governments by establishing district coordination committees.
Former chairman of Pakistan, Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), put the country on the verge of instability several times to get the NRO, he added.
This time, PTI again plans to blackmail the state again with its strategy to create anarchy and challenging state writ, but they will fail, he added.
