Economic Problems, Lack Of Opportunities, Awareness Decaying Talent Of Chitrali Female Youth

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Economic problems, lack of opportunities, awareness decaying talent of Chitrali female youth

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Talent knows no boundaries and gender distinction. Right opportunities, social support, proper awareness, guidance and training to an individual regardless of his/her location can bring many talented and capable youth forward.

It is essential to support and provide opportunities for individuals especially females in backward areas to nurture their skills and talents.

Sabahat Rahim Baig, a talented daughter of Chitral and a BS student of Chitral University is among one of those females from an under-privileged district, who represented Youth Pakistan at the international level and received the "Best Negotiator Award".

She was the only woman among the delegations of 50 countries, who who participated in this conference in veil. Sabahat said that she proved it to the world and females of her own district that veil was not a barrier to their abilities.

She said that the Chitrali female youth at college and university levels had enormous potential but due to lack of awareness, limited opportunities and economic problems, all the potential was being wasted.

Talking to APP here on her return from Türkiye after participating in the international conference as the youth delegate of Pakistan, she said that it was a lesson and honor for all the women and daughters of Chitral that she not only participated in the Youth Impact National Conference held in Türkiye but also managed to get the first "Best Negotiator Award" by presenting a comprehensive speech and road map on the topic of "Women's Rights Advocacy and Empowerment" in a conference consisting of 85 delegates from 50 countries.

She said that work was being done on women empowerment in Pakistan, but still very few women know about their rights and therefore she had decided to create a platform where women could get information about their rights, good opportunities and national and international scholarships for the talented students.

Sabahat said that the platform would provide equal opportunities to talented female youth of Chitral and would provide them opportunities to contribute to positive changes within the district and contribute to overall societal development.

She attributed her success to the support of her parents’ and said that they never opposed her at any stage, rather always encouraged her to excel.

Sabahat Rahim Baig is the daughter of journalist, writer and poet Mohammad Rahim Baig Khaksar from Chitral district.

APP/adi

