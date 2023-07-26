Open Menu

Economic Progress Linked With Business Community's Performance: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Sumaira FH Published July 26, 2023 | 11:23 PM

Economic progress linked with business community's performance: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that while it was the government's responsibility to provide an enabling environment and maximum facilitation, the economic progress of the country was linked with the business community's performance and output

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that while it was the government's responsibility to provide an enabling environment and maximum facilitation, the economic progress of the country was linked with the business community's performance and output.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister referred to his interaction with the business community during his meetings with Karachi Chambers of Commerce & Industry and Pakistan Business Council earlier today.

He said it was his message that being captains of trade and industry, they needed to raise the bar high and unlock the vast untapped economic potential through entrepreneurship, innovation and bold thinking.

"I listed the steps my government took over the course of 16 months to stabilise the economy, fix the energy shortages, improve financial governance and lay the foundation-stone for economic turnaround under the Special Investment Facilitation Council framework," he added.

There was no denying the fact that the business community had performed against serious odds, he said, adding that their resilience in the face of the challenges was something that they were proud of.

"My idea of national development is inclusive, which is marked by a participatory approach, one to which all stakeholders can contribute. I am convinced that the solution to our problem lies in achieving economic self-reliance," the prime minister posted in a tweet.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Business Chambers Of Commerce Twitter Progress All Government Industry

Recent Stories

New fires in heat-hit Greece force evacuations

New fires in heat-hit Greece force evacuations

25 seconds ago
 Russia, Egypt Have Promising Energy Projects - Put ..

Russia, Egypt Have Promising Energy Projects - Putin

27 seconds ago
 Fed Raises Rates to 22-Year High After 25-Basis Po ..

Fed Raises Rates to 22-Year High After 25-Basis Points Added

29 seconds ago
 EasyLease revenue grows by 37.5% to AED139 million ..

EasyLease revenue grows by 37.5% to AED139 million in H1 2023

10 minutes ago
 Sounds of Gunfire Heard Near Presidential Palace i ..

Sounds of Gunfire Heard Near Presidential Palace in Capital of Niger - Reports

2 minutes ago
 WFP unveils 5-year strategic uplift plan for AJK

WFP unveils 5-year strategic uplift plan for AJK

2 minutes ago
Irish Singer Sinead O'Connor Dies Aged 56 - Report ..

Irish Singer Sinead O'Connor Dies Aged 56 - Reports

7 minutes ago
 NA body to summon RPO, DG FIA in IUB scandal

NA body to summon RPO, DG FIA in IUB scandal

7 minutes ago
 PAC for conducting investigation on NADRA's data l ..

PAC for conducting investigation on NADRA's data leakage issue

7 minutes ago
 People living on Hub Dam's outskirts asked to move ..

People living on Hub Dam's outskirts asked to move safer places

7 minutes ago
 Commissioner Malakand Division visits flood affect ..

Commissioner Malakand Division visits flood affected areas

13 minutes ago
 Russia, Mozambique Hold Security Consultations in ..

Russia, Mozambique Hold Security Consultations in Maputo - Security Council

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan