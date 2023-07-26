Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that while it was the government's responsibility to provide an enabling environment and maximum facilitation, the economic progress of the country was linked with the business community's performance and output

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that while it was the government's responsibility to provide an enabling environment and maximum facilitation, the economic progress of the country was linked with the business community's performance and output.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister referred to his interaction with the business community during his meetings with Karachi Chambers of Commerce & Industry and Pakistan Business Council earlier today.

He said it was his message that being captains of trade and industry, they needed to raise the bar high and unlock the vast untapped economic potential through entrepreneurship, innovation and bold thinking.

"I listed the steps my government took over the course of 16 months to stabilise the economy, fix the energy shortages, improve financial governance and lay the foundation-stone for economic turnaround under the Special Investment Facilitation Council framework," he added.

There was no denying the fact that the business community had performed against serious odds, he said, adding that their resilience in the face of the challenges was something that they were proud of.

"My idea of national development is inclusive, which is marked by a participatory approach, one to which all stakeholders can contribute. I am convinced that the solution to our problem lies in achieving economic self-reliance," the prime minister posted in a tweet.