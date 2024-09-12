Open Menu

Economic Projects In Participation Of Afghanistan Move Forward To Practical Implementation

Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2024 | 03:29 PM

A number of events related to the practical implementation of large-scale energy, transport and infrastructure international projects implemented with the participation of Turkmenistan and Afghanistan took place on the Turkmen-Afghan border

The National Leader of Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov participated in the events personally.

In the morning, the National Leader of Turkmen people arrived at the border checkpoint “Islim-Cheshme” of Serhetabat town of Tahtabazar province of Mary region, where he was met by key officials.

Some time later, Acting Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Afghanistan Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund arrived to the place as well. In accordance with noble Turkmen traditions, bread and salt were offered to the Afghan guest.

Then, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov had a meeting with Acting Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Afghanistan in the conference hall built at “Islim-Cheshme” checkpoint.

After talks held in a friendly setting, the parties took part in the ceremony dedicated to the opening of the railway bridge of Serhetabat-Turgundi railroad, laying the foundation of “Shatlyk-1” gas compressor station in Mary region, as well as launching of the construction of the Serhetabat- Herat section, which is an important part in the implementation of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India Transnational Gas Pipeline Project (TAPI) and the Serhetabat-Herat fiber-optic communication line, entitled “Arkadagyň Ak ýoly” (Bright Path of Arkadag).

The events also included the launch of works on the construction of a warehouse complex in the “dry port” of the Turgundi railway station and the Turgundi-Sanabar section of the first phase of the Turgundi-Herat railway, as well as the commissioning of the “Nur-el-Jahad” power plant located in Herat province of Afghanistan as part of the first phase of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) power transmission line project.

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov addressed the participants of the events via videoconferencing.

It is important to note that Turkmenistan is actively participating in the global efforts aimed at achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

Today’s events serve yet as another proof of Turkmenistan’s commitment to developing a modern energy security architecture and sustainable transport for regional and international economic growth.

