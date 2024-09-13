Economic Reform Agenda Underway To Bring Stability: Ali Pervaiz
Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2024 | 09:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Minister of State for Finance, Revenue, and Power Ali Pervaiz Malik said on Sunday that the government chalked out economic reforms to seek long-term stability in the country.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government worked hard to resolve economic problems.
Through the positive and consistent economic policies, the inflation was brought down from 40 percent to a single digit, he added.
Today, all the economic indicators were on a positive trajectory, as Fitch and Moody's were also given positive ratings to the economy of the country, he added.
Ali Pervaiz said that the government is going to finalize a deal with the International Monitory Fund (IMF) very soon.
These initiatives were taken by the government to replace the borrowing model with a sustainably growing economy, he said.
Recent Stories
Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad Nadeem
COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terrorist nexus
Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's properties in £190m corruption case
South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan
Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meeting over disagreement on Proposa ..
IHC sets aside PTI MNA'arrests, declares FIRs as “good comedy”
Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, NA told
Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Malaika Arora’s father Anil Aror ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024
Training Class at VTI Garment City
Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC transferred officers on public complaint in Kohlu22 minutes ago
-
MEPCO continues crackdown on electricity thieves, defaulters32 minutes ago
-
Senator Abro seeks justice for Jacobabad polio worker32 minutes ago
-
US-Pakistan economic ties strengthen through ‘Pakistan Investment Roadshow’32 minutes ago
-
EU Special Envoy on FoRB concludes official visit to Pakistan52 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Foreign Affairs starts online Appostille attestation52 minutes ago
-
Swat Police nab 3 TTP terrorists behind deadly Police post bombing1 hour ago
-
12 governor house staffers win Umrah tickets through ballot1 hour ago
-
Standing Committee irked over non formation of Zakat Council1 hour ago
-
Opposition leader submits requisition to convene PA session1 hour ago
-
Media must uphold rule of law, judiciary's sanctity: KPC President1 hour ago
-
PPP leader accuses KP CM of crossing constitutional limits1 hour ago