Economic Reform Agenda Underway To Bring Stability: Ali Pervaiz

Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2024 | 09:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Minister of State for Finance, Revenue, and Power Ali Pervaiz Malik said on Sunday that the government chalked out economic reforms to seek long-term stability in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government worked hard to resolve economic problems.

Through the positive and consistent economic policies, the inflation was brought down from 40 percent to a single digit, he added.

Today, all the economic indicators were on a positive trajectory, as Fitch and Moody's were also given positive ratings to the economy of the country, he added.

Ali Pervaiz said that the government is going to finalize a deal with the International Monitory Fund (IMF) very soon.

These initiatives were taken by the government to replace the borrowing model with a sustainably growing economy, he said.

