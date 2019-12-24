UrduPoint.com
Economic Reforms Top Most Priority Of PTI Government: Saifullah Nyazee

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 seconds ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 08:36 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Organizer Saifullah Khan Nyazee has made it clear that the economic reforms are top most priority of the PTI government, as the dream of sustainable economic growth will not be materialized without bringing about the much-needed economic reforms to fix economy at large

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Organizer Saifullah Khan Nyazee has made it clear that the economic reforms are top most priority of the PTI government, as the dream of sustainable economic growth will not be materialized without bringing about the much-needed economic reforms to fix economy at large.

He was talking to the representatives of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) during his visit to the chamber along with PTI President Islamabad Farid Rehman earlier on Tuesday, said a press release.

PTI Chief Organizer was greeted and welcomed by President ICCI Muhammad Ahmad Waheed and others.� The Central Media Department press note released after the meeting presents Chief Organizer as shedding light on PTI government's steps to bring reforms in taxation system and promote business and economic activity in the country.

PTI Chief Organizer said that the economic reforms are top most priority of the PTI government. He said that PTI government inherited an outdated and mal-administered economic structure which needed extensive reforms to materialize the dream of sustainable economic growth.

Saifullah Khan Nyazee said that the Federal government is working hard to document economy and make tax system simple and transparent.

He said that PTI government aims to undertake measures at micro level after earning significant improvement in macroeconomic indicators that is being acknowledged by the international institutions including IMF and Moody's.

He welcomed the role of business fraternity by stating that business community should join hands with the Government and play their effective role in an economic uplift of the country.

