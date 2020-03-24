UrduPoint.com
Economic Relief And Stimulus Package To Announced Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 12:04 PM

Economic relief and stimulus package to announced today

The Minister says PM office, members of cabinet and government officers in multiple divisions have worked tirelessly over the past days to work out proposals and take decisions.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 24th, 2020) Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar said economic relief and stimulus package in wake of covid-19 outbreak was being announced here on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar said that economic team would finalize the package.

Mr Azhar wrote: “The economic team is finalising an economic relief and stimulus package that shall be announced tomorrow InshAllah. PM office, members of cabinet and government officers in multiple divisions have worked tirelessly over the past days to work out proposals and take decisions,”.

He said that the members of the cabinet and government officials in multiple divisions worked tirelessly over the past few days to prepare proposals and take decisions.

