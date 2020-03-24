Economic relief and stimulus package to announced today

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 24th, 2020) Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar said economic relief and stimulus package in wake of covid-19 outbreak was being announced here on Tuesday.

Mr Azhar wrote: “The economic team is finalising an economic relief and stimulus package that shall be announced tomorrow InshAllah. PM office, members of cabinet and government officers in multiple divisions have worked tirelessly over the past days to work out proposals and take decisions,”.

