Economic Revival Top Priority: Ahsan Iqbal

Umer Jamshaid Published February 29, 2024 | 12:20 AM

Economic revival top priority: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday said that uplifting the economy was of paramount importance for the upcoming government.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that PML-N has a history of steering Pakistan away from financial crises.

Our first and foremost priority will be fostering peace and stability in the country, he said.

He outlined plans to bolster the agriculture industry, prioritize technological advancements, and enhance exports.

Ahsan said that PML-N will engage all the political leaders, including JUI, to address the internal challenges.

He said all the coalition parties were committed to working together for a better future, with a special emphasis on the national economy.

